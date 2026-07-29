Please help my elderly disabled veteran father

My dad served this country in the navy during the Vietnam War. After that he went into the Navy Reserves then the Army Reserves. My dad has chronic breathing issues related to asbestos exposure during his time in the Navy.

When my dad was 50, he was helping a woman who had a flat tire on the side of the road during a storm when a 25 foot tree fell on him and crushed his skull. It was discovered that he also had a brain tumor. He survived multiple surgeries and a 9 month long hospital stay of which most of it was in the ICU. He then went into rehab. But my dad is strong. He went home. He lost just about everything during this time due to thefts from his property and the mounting bills. He could no longer keep his business as a contractor or haul wood with his tractor trailer. It is now 35 years later. He has lived far longer than anyone expected.

He currently lives at Solstice Senior Living. The rent has gone up by over $1000 in the past few years but his SSI has not gone up. He can no longer pay the rent. I have been trying to find ways to get him some money to help him.

He has land that I was going to help him sell but it needs to be surveyed. The surveyor charges $4000. Neither he nor I have that. I tried cashing out his life insurance policy but have hit road block after road block. I reached out to the VA. I am trying to get him 100% service related disability but it's a process.

Today, Solstice gave my dad a letter saying pay $3480 within 3 days or you will be evicted.

They know we have been working on this. But they are going to evict an elderly, brain injured, disabled vet with 3 day's notice!

I am overwhelmed and struggling. I am reaching out publicly for help just to keep him housed until I can get the assistance he needs in place. Anything you could do would be greatly appreciated.