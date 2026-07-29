Please help my dog puppies

My dog had puppies and she got sick we had to take the puppies away.

Been bottlefeeding them, but now they seem to have severe diarrhea. I have to get him to the vet as soon as possible so that I can save them. I spent all my money on saving the mother.

I’m on disability so my funds are lacking anyway, but I spent everything I have saving them mom. Please don’t let the babies die. Please help save them.

I’ll be more than happy to give you the Vet direct line so you can send the money to them.