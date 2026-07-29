Please Help My Dog

His name is ace he was born 12/27/2019





We had him since Feb 2020 and just adore him.





Ace is a Morkie and is normally joyful as ever, but these past few days have been dreadful he is barely walking around and eating. He is just not himself. It cost 1,000 just to see what’s wrong with him (X-rays,exam etc)





i really need help I hate seeing my dog in pain!