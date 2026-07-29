Please help my daughter pay medical bill

My 41 year old daughter has Diabetes. I had taken her and her child on a vacation because they have not been on one in a long time and she is a single parent. She has a sensor and a pod that gives her insulin. While on vacation, her sensor came out of her arm, it is needed to work with the pod to keep her sugars down, she thought she had her glucose meter to be able to keep track of her sugars but she didn't. I was finally able to find someone with a meter and took her sugar, it was 438, so I told her to take some insulin. About an hour later, she was having chest pain and trouble breathing. 911 was called and she was taken to infirmary. The next morning, she was transported to the hospital by ambulance with DKA and pancreatitis. She has spent 5 days in the hospital because her liver enzymes went up to 641. She was released from the infirmary with a $5300 bill. Anything will help including prayers that she will make a full recovery.