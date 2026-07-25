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Please Help My Daughter. She loss her furbaby.

Goal$2,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byMegan Taylor

Fundraiser funds will be received by Megan Taylor

Please Help My Daughter. She loss her furbaby.

Hello all. I am a single mom raising funds to help my daughter welcome another tiny Yorkie into her life after the heartbreaking loss of her beloved best friend.

A few weeks ago, an exterminator treated our home and yard for rodents. Shortly afterward, our 4-pound Yorkie somehow got into something toxic. I woke up at 5:00 a.m. to find that she had passed away. It was sudden, devastating, and something we never expected.

My daughter is an only child, and her little Yorkie wasn’t just a pet—she was her constant companion, her comfort, and her best friend. Since losing her, my daughter has been heartbroken and keeps saying she feels all alone.

Wanting to ease her pain, my parents took her to a local shelter without my knowledge, hoping she might find another puppy. Unfortunately, the puppies available were much larger breeds and weren’t a good fit for our family. My daughter believed she had found a new friend, only to be disappointed when she learned she couldn’t bring one home. It was another heartbreaking moment during an already difficult time.

While no dog can replace our sweet fur baby I am hoping to heal even a tiny piece of her heart.

Your contributions will go directly toward purchasing, initial veterinary checks, vaccinations, and essential starter supplies (food, a bed, and a crate).

As a single mom, I do everything I can to give my daughter a happy and stable life. I receive no financial support, and I work hard to provide everything she needs. Recently, I paid for her braces, and purchasing a new Yorkie simply isn’t something I can afford right now. Asking for help is incredibly difficult for me, and I’ve never created a fundraiser before.

To protect our family’s privacy, I have added images of our sweet baby only.

Our hearts are completely broken by this and my daughter’s doctor wants her on anxiety medication.

If you feel led to help, any donation—no matter the amount—will go toward bringing home a healthy Yorkshire Terrier puppy for my daughter. If you’re unable to donate, sharing our fundraiser would mean just as much.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story. Your kindness, prayers, and support mean more than words can express. My greatest hope is to see my daughter’s beautiful smile return.

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