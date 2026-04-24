Please help my daughter

Good day. I am just a mom trying to figure out how to keep my kid happy healthy and safe.

her school journey has been anything but easy. The violent bullying ages had to endure since kindergarten. And now struggling to get her in to safe school. I am a single parent. I have lost so many hours of work trying to sort it out properly. With no prevail. My daughter has been sick since summer started worrying about how she is going to go to school. So scared. I am doing this to obtain enough funds so I can homeschool her. And afford a sitter so I can work nights. I am willing to help school another child to help as I’m being helped. If I can get help. I’m begging the world to help my daughter. Thank you. . .