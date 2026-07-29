Please Help my brother during his cancer battle

My brother has always been the kind of person who puts others before himself. Today, he is facing the toughest battle of his life—a fight against cancer.

This diagnosis has changed everything for our family. Between treatments, doctor visits, medications, and the inability to work consistently, the financial burden has become overwhelming. While we’re staying hopeful and focused on his recovery, the costs continue to grow.

We’re asking for your help during this difficult time. Every donation, no matter the amount, will go toward his medical expenses, transportation to treatments, daily living costs, and helping relieve some of the stress so he can focus on healing.

If you’re unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with your friends and family would mean the world to us. Your prayers, encouragement, and support are just as valuable.

Thank you for standing with our family during this difficult journey. Your kindness and generosity remind us that we are not fighting this battle alone. Together, we can give my brother the strength and support he needs as he continues his fight against cancer.



