Please help my baby boy

On June 6th 2025 my house unfortunately was set on fire. I'm not that good with these things, my wife and I are at our ends with trying to figure this out, unfortunately between my wife cancer treatments and the house fire , we are tapped out on cash , we have contacted everyone we could and bless them for trying to help, in the house fire we lost 1 of our dogs and our other 2 are safe but unfortunately not ok , my white siberian husky named Mike got injured in the fire , we are in desperate need of help getting him medical treatment.