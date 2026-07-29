Please help my 80 year old disabled mother!!!!

Please consider helping my 80-year-old, disabled mother, who was recently widowed and has tragically fallen victim to financial fraud. After 37 years of marriage, my mother lost her beloved husband to cancer just two weeks ago. During his battle, he suffered two strokes that severely impacted his mind.





In his final, confused state, a former coworker convinced my mothers husband to let him and his wife take over my mother and stepfathers joint bank account, falsely claiming that my mother may be filing for bankruptcy and that would result in the court seizing his funds.





Trusting him as a friend, my stepfather complied. Just two weeks later and shortly before he passed away my stepfather discovered the coworker completely drained and closed the account, stealing just over $36,000.00. When my stepfather tried confronted him, the thief refused to answer the phone.





My stepfather let a voicemail saying "I thought you were my friend I need my money" and "We need groceries." We have video evidence of him and his wife gloating about the stolen cash on their bed counting it while saying "Count his money baby." We immediately took all of our evidence to the courthouse, and a judge has set an emergency court date for July 8th in Jonesboro, GA.





The probate court recommended we hire an attorney, and we have found a highly qualified lawyer who is willing to fight for her, put a lien on this grifter's property, and help recover the funds. The lawyer did a background check on this guy and found out that he had been convicted of bank fraud twice and his wife for defrauding the government.





However, we desperately need to raise $5,000.00 to secure his representation before the upcoming court date. Because my stepfather drained his savings and had to stop working during his illness, my mother is now facing immediate financial ruin, including the risk of losing her home.

My mother is a beautiful, generous soul who would give a stranger the shirt off her back. I attached a photo of my stepfather as we had Christmas for him this past April, because he knew he wouldn't be around for this Christmas. Any donation no matter how small will go directly toward securing legal help and saving her home. Thank you so much for taking the time to read this and God bless you.



