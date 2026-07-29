Please help my 4 year old son get his teeth capped

My son is 4 years old and back in March of 2026 we took him to the dentist and realized he had cavities. From there we were referred to a pediatric dentist who took a look at his teeth and said he needed capps on his teeth, we have no insurance and my son was denied Medicaid back in February of 2026 we have tried and tried to get him private insurance and either it’s so expensive or they don’t want to cover his procedure which would be about 8 thousand if we paid out of pocket…I’m so stressed out about this and it has to be done because it’s not gonna go away or get better, he’ll be starting Kindergarten next year and I would really like to have it done before then