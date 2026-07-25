Please help mother dog and her 7 puppies

A few days ago, I came across a heartbreaking sight. Hidden among rocks and debris was a mother dog trying her best to care for her seven tiny puppies. The puppies were curled up together for warmth and safety, but it was clear they were struggling.

The mother dog is doing everything she can, but she cannot provide enough food and care for all seven puppies on her own. They need proper nutrition, clean water, shelter, and veterinary attention to have a chance at a healthy life.

When I found them, I knew I couldn't just walk away. These innocent animals deserve safety, comfort, and the opportunity to grow up healthy and loved. I am raising funds to help provide food, medical care, deworming, vaccinations, and a safer place for the puppies and their mother.

Every donation, no matter how small, will go directly toward helping this little family survive and thrive. If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser would mean just as much.