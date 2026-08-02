Please help Morris with vet bills

Morris was a stray cat that showed up at my house a little over two years ago. He was obviously dumped by someone because he was already fixed and he was litter box trained. He is the absolute sweetest and one of the biggest cats I've ever seen.





About two weeks ago, I noticed that he was having trouble with his balance. He would walk a few steps and then fall over. I took him to the vet and discovered that he had a ruptured ear drum caused by a bad ear infection. Got him his medications and he's been doing great with healing and regaining his balance.





Yesterday I realized that I hadn't seen him all day. He hadn't come out to eat, drink, or use the litter box. I found him lying under my bed. Normally he's the sweetest cat. He always wants to be petted, always curls up in my lap, and always purrs. Right now, there's none of that. He hasn't come out from under my bed for two days. He seems to be in pain and doesn't want to be touched at all. I tried to give him some tuna (which he normally loves), but all he did was lick it a few times. If I try to pet him, he crawls away.





The problem is that right now I don't have the money to take get him back the vet. I don't want him to be in pain or anything, but at the moment, I'm powerless to do anything to help him. It kills me to do this, because I am not the type to ask for help with anything, especially money. But I'm begging for help right now. He's such a super sweet cat and I don't want him to be in pain or anything. Please help.