Please Help Midnight "Neena"🙏

Hello. This is Midnight. He is 7yrs old , and has lost his sight! Midnight has other health problems as well. He has swelling in his mid area, and his breathing gets obstructed,and he is having bladder problems as well. It's very uncomfortable for him to sleep, due to his stomach being so bloated.Before Midnight started having health issues, he was so happy, and playful, and loved to be outdoors, and now it breaks my heart everyday I have to see my baby dog this way! I've tried other organizations, but no immediate help there , as Midnight needs help now! So any amount that you could donate for Midnight would be greatly appreciated





Thank you

Lisa M!