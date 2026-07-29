Please help me with RV rent while I get on my feet

Hello, my name is Angelina and I'm 22 years old. I'm working hard to build a stable future, but right now I'm facing a difficult financial situation and need help securing a safe place to live. I'm raising $1700 to cover two months of rent at an RV park, which will give me the stability and time I need to get back on my feet.





Having these two months covered would allow me to focus on work, save money, and get into a position where I can confidently pay the third month's rent on my own. This isn't a long-term solution—it's a stepping stone toward independence and financial stability.





As a young adult trying to establish myself, unexpected challenges have made it difficult to get ahead, even while doing my best to move forward. Any contribution, no matter the amount, would make a meaningful difference and help me create a more secure future. If you're unable to donate, sharing my fundraiser would also mean a great deal.





Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for any support you can provide. Every bit of help brings me one step closer to stability and self-sufficiency.