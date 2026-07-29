PLEASE HELP ME WITH CAR REPAIRS

Dear Family and Friends,

I'm writing this for help with repairs for my 1998 Nissan Sentra, aka "Old Nellie," who goes into the shop this coming week. All "symptoms" point to struts, shocks, and something I already know for sure, bald tires. I am unemployed and on Social Security, but the amount allows for very little once the mortgage is paid. I was able to continue working until last summer, and had never planned to stop working due to necessity. I was very fortunate to make it to 75 before health reasons forced me to quit, including deteriorating spinal discs and extreme Osteoarthritis, all of which make life a daily challenge. (Thankfully, breast cancer, also in 2025, is in the past as is radiation. Now, it's going forward, keeping a close watch and taking my daily five-year meds.) Anyway, my car is old, with lots of miles on it but, other than a repair here and there, with financial help, "Old Nellie" is definitely worth keeping. The photo I've posted is identical to my car so you can see she's in good condition! Each time a problem arises, it's a "first," like now, which is amazing with a car that has over 250,000 miles on it and is a 1998! The last repair was the clutch assembly, which had NEVER been replaced, and that was just last year with help from very generous relatives!





With the combined help of family and friends, I'm hoping to break this current repair expense up among many. Please pray about this, and, if you have a need to discuss it with me, my email is bjlivernois@gmail.com. Thank you so much!