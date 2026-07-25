Please help me, to not be cancelled!

At the end of my second year at Liberty University (first choice, for it's values) to become a Constitutional Lawyer, and Symphonic Musician.

Then, I received two notices from Sallie Mae. The first, said that I was suddenly denied on my student loan, and couldn't re-enroll, even with a co-signer. And, that they couldn't give a reason, because it was decided internally.

The second, said that I was in default and owed the entire amount immediately. Although, it was a deferred loan, until after graduation. They said the deferrment was canceled, because I wasn't enrolled. But, that's only because they were blocking me from it! So, they came after me, and ruined my credit...etc

I was bicycling to work, at two jobs, around the clock, to make the $1000. payments, and I was hit by a car! So, I called to find out if I could negotiate a different payment amount. And, they told me they had already sold my loan to a third party!? I went to re-enroll without a loan. And, although I eanred many scholarships, I still required Federal aid. And, I found out, that now, I am also blocked from Fedeal Aid, by them.

So, they can stop someone's enrollment, penalize them for not being enrolled, and then block them from trying to return on their own. This is a corrupt loophole that allows them to cancel anybody they want, with no accountability. We need to band together to stop this from happening to someone.

I'm working to 1) pay the debt, and 2) re-enroll on my own. While helping my family (because I lost my mother when I was young. And, my father is battling cancer, while caring for my little sisters, and trying to found a consciousness based Ministry, for promoting virtues in society.)

But, I'm entirely blocked now, unless I can raise the whole amount of debt & tuition. I've been really struggling, against the odds, to get to finish school, to fight for the Constitution, and help others.

I pray that you find it in your heart, to help contribute to this endeavor.

Even the smallest bit, is a blessing! Thank you!



