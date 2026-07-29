Please Help me to keep seeing my Doctor

Hi my name is Carolyn and I have a Fundraiser already but I just can’t seem to get any Help, On November 6,2025 I Received a Heart Pump Transplant, we had on my SSA income coming in for a little over 2 months, my husband had to take a Family Medical Leave with no pay to Care for me, I had no one else, Things got pretty tough for us we began to fall behind on bills we barely could pay for gas and food to Travel back and forth to Memphis.. and now my Insurance will not pay for my Primary Doctor or my Testings at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Tn.. I tried to have it changed but they said I had to wait until the first of the year.. I need to keep seeing my Doctor my Life is on the Line, I wear a Battery Pack around my neck 24 hours a day that connects to my drive line in my stomach that also connects to my Heart that is wha is keeping me alive.. I ask for your Help so I can keep going, any Donations would help us out.. I Thank You, and God Bless..