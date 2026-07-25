Please help me to fix our house.

Hello everyone, Asking for help is never easy, but after the recent earthquake in Venezuela, my family's home was damaged, and the cost of repairs is far beyond what I can afford. My sister lives there alone with our seven rescue cats and currently we don't have any other family members in the country were she can live in the meantime. This earthquake damaged the water pipes, bent the main door and cracked the frame. She now has to barricade the door with furniture to prevent strangers from entering with the intention of looting. Additionally, many walls got cracked, leaving the kitchen, bedroom, and bathroom in urgent need of repair too. The house is no longer safe or functional without urgent repairs. I currently live in the United States, and every month I send money home to help my sister and my cats with food and basic necessities because salaries in Venezuela are not enough to cover even the essentials. I've always done everything I could to support her, but the cost of repairing the house after this disaster is simply more than I can manage on my own. I apologize to be asking this way but I do need help to aid my sister and our rescue cats to have a safe place to live again. Any donation, no matter how small, will go directly toward repairing the home and restoring essential services. If you're unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with others would mean a lot to us. Thank you very much and God bless you.