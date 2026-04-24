Please Help Me Through This Tough Time

Hi. My name is Melissa. Im 42 Years Old... I was in a relationship for almost 22 years Married 11 1/2 years and now goingthroughdivorce. We have a 21 year old son. In October 2025 my soon to be ex husband moved out while I was working (after he had visited another female in California and tried to hide it) He always promised to help me because he was my financial person for so many years. He promised to help until I get back on my feet. He hasn't at all. So when he moved out it left me with a 1750 a month rent bill as i was also working and taking care of my mother full time. I was barely staying afloat. Well come February 2026 the owner's who took over after landlord died decided to file eviction (being only 2 weeks late) and gave me 6 days to move out. I had to get 3 storage units as it was my things my mothers my sons my ex husband and sisters things in the house. I had to leave a lot behind. I had to stay in the back of a uhaul for 2+ weeks until i could finally get a hotel. Which Ive been at for a few months. Every penny goes to the hotel room daily. I'm on the verge of losing all my storage units and I don't want that considering all my belongings are in there. Both my dogs ashes my stepsons things who passed away Thanksgiving 2024. I just am asking and pleading for a little help.