Please help me survive

I was married to a cruel male for 17 years. He hit me and I up and left him. God blessed me with a little RV im just trying to hold onto it until my SSDI comes in and it takes awhile to get it. I have osteoarthritis so badly and I cannot walk, please if you’re able to help me please do . I have yearned and ached for financial help as I am not able to walk well. I miss my kids so much I cannot even begin to tell you how much I need help right now in Jesus name