Please help me start over

Leaving this marriage has been one of the hardest decisions of my life, but it’s a step I know I need to take in order to heal, protect my peace, and finally begin rebuilding my future. For a long time, I stayed in an abusive and unhealthy situation while trying to hold everything together, even when I felt emotionally and financially drained. Now, I’m choosing to start over and create a safer, more stable life for myself here in New York.





Starting over from nothing is terrifying. Between housing costs, bills, transportation, and trying to regain independence, the financial burden has become overwhelming. I never imagined I would be in a position where I needed to ask for help, but I’ve learned that sometimes strength also means allowing others to support you when you can’t do it alone.





I’m incredibly grateful for every person who has stood beside me during this chapter of my life. The encouragement, kindness, and emotional support I’ve already received have helped me find the courage to keep going, even on the days I felt hopeless. Your support reminds me that I’m not alone and that there is still good in the world.





Any donation, no matter the amount, will go toward helping me secure stable housing, basic necessities, transportation, and rebuilding my life from the ground up. If you’re unable to donate, simply sharing this fundraiser or keeping me in your thoughts means more than you know.





Thank you for helping me take the first steps toward freedom, healing, and a fresh start. I truly appreciate every act of kindness and support during this difficult transition.



