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Please help me smile again

Goal$15,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byCarley Beck

Fundraiser funds will be received by Carley Beck

Please help me smile again

Hello, I am a 35 year-old mother to a beautiful 15 year-old girl, daughter of two patient, wonderful, loving parents, an auntie to eleven nieces and nephews, I have seven sisters, and I am a horticulturist by trade who loves the mountains , my family, and rock hounding. I am in constant pain. I have eight teeth on top, some are broken off at the base, and a few more on the bottom, same story. I’ve always had bad teeth. It’s genetic. When I was little, I remember being at the dentist all the time. Once when I was about six I had been put to sleep and he had pulled seven teeth at once, it was very traumatic not because of the teeth that were pulled, well that was part of it, but because the dentist had sexually assaulted me while I was under anesthesia. This was in California. It had also been happening to five other children under his care. He was prosecuted and sentenced to 26 years in prison, but that dramatic experience has kind of defined the rest of my dental experience. I have avoided the dentist at all costs for as long as I can remember. When I got pregnant with my daughter, the pregnancy left to me with no enamel on my teeth, so they started to deteriorate very quickly. Since then, I’ve only had Idaho Medicaid and I have been a single mom living on a single income, and the thought of fixing my teeth has been just a dream. I have lived with the pain for as long as I can remember, but the past six months has been horrible. I am now missing one of my front teeth nearly half of the teeth on the top are broken off at the base so I have nerves that are exposed. It has caused erratic eating habits. I don’t know what to do or where to turn, I’m trying to reach out to find good decent human beings who want to help other human beings. I am only 35 years old and I am basically recluse. I don’t do the things I used to do. I don’t let people take my picture. I don’t smile with my teeth showing I cover my face with my hands. I don’t laugh anymore. It’s hard to meet new people. I’m always being asked if something‘s wrong. I just want to smile again and again I am only 35 years old and I really don’t wanna live the rest of my life with dentures so I am looking to raise money to get the all on for procedure done in my mouth. I am extremely terrified to get all of my teeth pulled, but I do know it’s something that has to be done. So if there’s anyone out there who can help me, I would appreciate it more than you could ever know., even if you’re a dentist who would do pro bono work or if you’re someone who has walked in my shoes or if you’re someone who will just share my story with someone you know could help me I would greatly appreciate it. Thank you so much for your time.

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