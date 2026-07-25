Please help me smile again

I was in a abusive relationship a few years ago, my teeth was knocked out in the front top and bottom, I can’t afford the cost to get my teeth fixed or dentures, it has really effected my self esteem as well as my smile, I live on a fixed income, and I can’t afford dental insurance, if there’s anyone that can help me with my situation I would greatly appreciate it, I’m not asking for a whole lot, anything will help, thank you in advance