Please help me smile again

I was in a severe domestic abusive relationship with somebody and because of the physical abuse. My teeth were knocked out of my mouth and I had no insurance. This has made my life a living. Hell I literally hate myself every day. It’s painful. I have infections every other day abscesses I just cannot afford to get it done. Plus I suffer from a severe anxiety

I am looking to raise money so I can get the bad teeth, pulled out the infections treated and implants so I can smile again