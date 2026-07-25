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Please help me see Ellie again

Goal£2,000 GBP
Raised£0 GBP

Fundraiser created byIsla Anders

Please help me see Ellie again

Help Me Get Back to the UK Before It's Too Late

Hi, I'm Isla.

A few months ago, I had to leave the UK because of financial difficulties. Not long after I moved away, my best friend, Ellie, was diagnosed with a terminal illness. Doctors have told her she may only have until the end of July.

Every day that passes is one less day I have left with her.

Ellie has been my best friend for as long as I can remember. We've grown up together, shared countless memories, and always imagined we'd have many more years ahead of us. Instead, I'm now facing the possibility that I may never get to see her again.

Since leaving the UK, I've done everything I can to earn the money myself. I've submitted hundreds of job applications and eventually found work, but I earn only around £80 a month. Despite working and saving everything I can, it's nowhere near enough to get me back before time runs out.

As I write this, the window to see Ellie is closing. If I can't raise the money soon enough, I'll lose my only chance to be with my best friend during the final weeks of her life. That's something I know I'll carry with me forever.

I'm not raising money for a holiday or anything unnecessary. I'll be staying with my uncle, so I don't need help with accommodation or food. I'm only trying to cover the essential costs of returning to the UK:

  1. Return flights
  2. Visa and travel fees
  3. Airport transport
  4. Other unavoidable travel expenses

My goal is £2,000 to make this journey possible.

I'm asking for your help because I simply can't do this alone anymore. Every donation, no matter the amount, brings me one step closer to seeing Ellie before it's too late. And if you aren't able to donate, sharing this fundraiser could make all the difference.

Please don't scroll past if you're able to help. Time isn't just limited, it's disappearing. Every day we wait is another day I may never get back with Ellie.

Thank you for reading, for caring, and for giving me hope that I might get to say goodbye to my best friend in person.



(for privacy reasons, I cannot upload photos of ellie)

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