PLEASE HELP ME SAVE THE FORGOTTEN CATS!

Every day, I carry a responsibility that most people never see.





I'm a young guy working two jobs—one full-time and one part-time—while also going to school. Life is already a struggle, but every single day, before I think about myself, I think about the 70 to 80 homeless cats waiting for me.

I've loved animals for as long as I can remember. Over the years, it feels like my neighborhood has become a dumping ground for unwanted cats. I truly believe people see me feeding them and assume I'll take care of the next one they abandon.

And I do.

Because I can't walk away from an animal that's hungry, scared, or suffering.

Every day, I walk nearly 10 blocks up and down and another 10 blocks across my neighborhood to make sure these cats have something to eat. They know my routine. They wait outside my building, in alleyways, behind buildings, and on sidewalks, watching for me to come. Some run to greet me the moment they see me.

I always make sure they have dry food, but they absolutely love when I bring wet food. To them, it's like being served a fine dining meal. Watching them enjoy something so simple fills my heart, because for just a few moments, they get to forget the harsh life they live outside.

These aren't just stray cats to me. I know their faces, their personalities, and where they sleep. I know who gets along, who's shy, who's brave, and who needs extra care. When one doesn't show up, I worry. When one is sick, I buy medication. When they're seriously injured or ill, I take them to the veterinarian. Even when you're volunteering your time to help your community, those vet bills still have to be paid.

The hardest part isn't the money.

It's the heartbreak.

I've watched cats I've cared for be poisoned simply because some people don't want them around. I've searched for cats that never came back. I've lost cats I loved, and every loss stays with me. I lie awake wondering if there was something more I could have done to save them.

For a long time, Purina's coupon program helped me keep going by providing free bags of cat food. That support is no longer available, and with the cost of food and veterinary care continuing to rise, I've reached a point where I simply can't do this alone anymore.

There are days when I look into their eyes and wonder how I'm going to feed everyone. They don't understand money. They only know that they trust me, and that every day I'm the person who shows up.

My dream has never been to become rich or famous.

My dream is to build a nonprofit cat sanctuary where these forgotten animals can finally be safe. Even if it starts small by renting a first-floor apartment with a backyard where I can properly care for them, it would mean these cats finally have a place where they don't have to worry about hunger, abuse, poison, or being abandoned ever again.

I'm not asking for help because I don't want to work. I already work as hard as I can. I'm asking because one person can only do so much, and these cats deserve a chance at a better life.

Your donation will help provide: • Food for 70 to 80 homeless cats. • Wet food that helps keep them healthy and hydrated. • Veterinary care and emergency medical treatment. • Medications for sick and injured cats. • Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) to stop the cycle of homelessness. • Supplies as I work toward creating a nonprofit sanctuary where these cats can finally be safe.

If you're unable to donate, please consider sharing my story. It costs nothing, but it could reach someone who is able to help.

These cats have no voice.

They can't tell you they're hungry.

They can't tell you they're scared.

They can't ask for help.

So I'm asking for them.

From the bottom of my heart, thank you for believing in compassion, for believing these lives matter, and for helping me continue fighting for the animals that so many people have forgotten. Every donation, every share, and every kind word brings us one step closer to giving them the safe future they deserve.