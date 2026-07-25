Please help me save someone in dire need

Please help this lady Leslie she has a leg injury and needs help





I'm reaching.out.to everyone in the hopes of helping this lady I met Leslie who Is in need of miracle. She has a leg injury that needs to heal She has been living in her van for quite sometime now However a few weeks ago her van broke down and she has no money or income to fix it but today the police came and towed her van off with all of her and her dogs things in it. And has no real hope without are help she has no hope of getting it back or getting it repaired. She litteraly was left here sitting on the ground with her dog.and nothing else. So this fund is being started hopefully help her.to get her van.outta the impound yard and having mechanic fix her van. For her so that her doggie and her at least have a chance to get on there feet at least and get there only real protection and shelter back. Before the fees get to steep to get it back. She has nothing no food no supplys This van is all they got. We really hope you find it in your heart to help them to avoid the loss of there only vehical and shelter and safe.houseing they have have without the fear or stress of the unknown or the stress of what to do. And losing they only lifeline they coulda had. Please let's give them some hope please the goal is 6500 just in case there's more

expense or repairs along with any . impound fees . Or expense

Please donate anything you can to help us get to are goal and help them get through this without losing there only. hope and stability she is cold her dog is cold please help any amount we can't allow things like this to go on she just had injury to leg and surgery she needs her van back and outta the cold. Please help quickly. Please help Leslie I will see if I can get a picture of her later this is her dog kurin they are literally sleeping under a tree tonight and have nothing all there stuff was in the van please help us get it back and fixed it's a 2012 Chrysler van please feel free to contact me anytime 24/7 she needs this quickly





l



























