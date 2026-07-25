Please help me save my baby

I never imagined I would be in a position where I had to ask for help, but today I am reaching out with a heavy heart. My precious angel has been diagnosed with pancreatitis and is very sick. Watching her suffer has been absolutely devastating. She is not just a dog she is my saving grace, she is my service companion—so she literally saves my life when no one else can, she alerts for seizures and has saved my life more times than i can count but also she is my family, my best friend, and a source of unconditional love and comfort every day. The veterinary bills for her treatment, medications, testing, and ongoing care are more than I can afford on my own. I am doing everything I can to help her recover, but I need help. Every donation, no matter how small, will go directly toward her medical expenses and giving her the best chance to get healthy again.

She means the world to me, and I can't imagine my life without her. I am not ready to lose her, and I am fighting for her with everything I have.

If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing this fundraiser with your friends and family. Your support, prayers, and kind words mean more than I can express.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart for helping me give my sweet girl a chance to heal and come home healthy.



