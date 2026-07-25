Please help me save Meatball, he is all I have

My Story

I am writing this from the vet clinic, completely broken and crying so hard I can barely see. The other day, I had a massive emergency with my cat, Meatball. He was so sick I had to rush him in, and they diagnosed him with kidney disease. When you are in a panic trying to save your animal's life, there is no time to apply for financial aid, and vets don't refund you once you pay. To keep him alive, I had to hand over every single dollar I had. I spent all of my mortgage money, my sewer bill money, and my water bill money just to pay the $823 for that first visit.

Now, I am right back at the clinic with him today. He needs more care, which means even more bills I can't afford. On top of that, I am losing yet another day of pay because I cannot leave his side. I work hourly ($21.40 an hour in 5-hour shifts), and I have already lost two entire days of work because of this nightmare. Missing these shifts on top of these vet bills is completely ruining me. I’m so upset I can't breathe, I have absolutely no food in my house, and my bills are going to default.

But the truth is, I don't care about the money—I care about losing him. It has been just me and Meatball for the last 15 years. He isn't just a cat to me. Meatball has literally saved my life so many times when I was at my lowest and didn't think I could keep going. He has been my only constant, my shadow, and the only soul who has been there for me through everything. If he leaves me, my life is over. I cannot do this without him. I am completely alone trying to carry this, and I am terrifyingly close to a total breakdown.

I know he is going to have to keep coming back to the vet to manage this kidney disease, and I am completely trapped. I originally thought about asking for $1,000, but between the $823 bill from the first day, today's new clinic bills, my missed shifts, and just trying to buy groceries and keep my housing safe, I am drowning. I have to ask for more because I have absolutely nothing left, and I will do whatever it takes to save my boy.

Please, if Meatball or I have ever brought comfort to your life, or if you just know what it's like to have an animal keep you alive, please help us. I need a miracle to save my best friend and survive this. If you can't donate, please share this link everywhere. Thank you.