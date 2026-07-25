Please help save my best friend's place beside me

I have not talked with my brother in over 2 years due to the fact of our addictions and he has become clean and he's trying to protect his sobriety now I have to move back home due to the fact that I am now in the first stages of recovery I've lost my job I've lost all my friends I've lost my spouse and I'm trying to stand back up I found God and my life is great even broke and without nobody except while I was gone I adopted a 4-week-old pitbull and American bulldog mix now he's a 2 year old 80 lb best friend my brother has chickens and other small animals and my dog is not ever been around any and he has attacked chickens before and I just want to keep them all safe and I cannot move home without this crate or I have to get rid of him please help me and thank you for everything you are able to do even if it's nothing I just really appreciate it