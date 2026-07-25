Please help me restart

Hello, I am asking for some help as I restart my life. I am 58 years old. I just finished an inpatient drug treatment program. I have entered a clean and sober house and am looking for employment. But at this time I do not have the money to pay rent or get caught up on my overdue bills. I have two kids. My son was living with me when my drinking and drug use spiralled out of control. We lost our home. His life was turned upside down. My goal is to get both of my kids back with me again. I am enrolling in a Culinary Arts program at the community college here in the Winter quarter. I'm trying to rebuild my life. I am sober and I intend to stay that way. I know this is my own fault. I probably sound pathetic here. I don't like to ask for help. It's just where I'm at right now. I don't know if anybody will donate, but I just thought I'd try. Thank you.