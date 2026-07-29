Please help me recover after injury and burglary

# Please Help Me Rebuild After Injury, Burglary, and Financial Crisis





My name is Deanna and this is one of the hardest things I have ever had to do.





I am 53 years old, unmarried, and many of the close family members I would normally turn to for help have passed away. I have always tried to handle life’s struggles on my own, and asking for help does not come naturally to me. But after everything that has happened, I truly cannot get through this alone.





A short time ago, I broke my ankle and have been staying with a friend while going through rehabilitation and trying to recover. During that time, my home was burglarized. Personal belongings and necessities that took me years to work for were stolen from my house.





As devastating as that was, it got even worse. My car, which was parked under my carport, was stripped and damaged as well.





Unfortunately, because I was trying to keep my bills affordable, I did not have homeowners insurance and only carried liability insurance on my vehicle. None of the losses are covered, and I have no way to replace what was taken or repair the damage on my own.





To make matters even more overwhelming, my health insurance company withdrew nearly $800 from my bank account for just one month of coverage, taking most of the money I had left at a time when I was already struggling financially and recovering from my injury.





I have tried looking into every option available to me, including loans, but due to my financial situation and everything happening at once, I have not been able to get the help I need. I never imagined I would be in this position.





Right now, I am facing recovering from a broken ankle, loss of personal belongings from burglary, loss of transportation due to burglars stripping my only working vehicle. I’m also experiencing overwhelming insurance costs and financial hardship with very limited support.





I am simply trying to regain some stability and get back on my feet physically, emotionally, and financially.





Any donation, no matter the amount, would help me more than words can express. Even sharing this fundraiser with others would mean so much to me. Your kindness could help me rebuild after one of the most difficult periods of my life.





I never thought I would be asking strangers for help, but right now I truly have nowhere else to turn.





Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for any support, prayers, or encouragement you are able to give.