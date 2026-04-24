Please help me recover after bladder cancer surger





Hello everyone,

I recently underwent surgery (TURBT) to remove a malignant tumor from my bladder. It was diagnosed as stage 1 bladder cancer. While the surgery was successful, I now face significant expenses for medications, follow‑up care, and rehabilitation.I have created a fundraising campaign to help cover these medical costs. Here is the link: https://fnd.us/f2jazf?ref=sh_eEjTAa

Every donation, no matter the size, helps me continue treatment and focus on recovery. Even if you cannot donate, sharing this post would mean a lot.Thank you for your kindness and support.



