Please Help Me Rebuild My Life





My name is Abdukarim, and I am a student from Uzbekistan.





I never imagined that one day I would have to ask strangers for help, but today I have reached a point where I cannot overcome my financial problems alone.





Because of financial difficulties, I have accumulated $8,100 in debt. I have tried to solve this situation by myself. I have searched for work, looked for additional sources of income, and tried to negotiate with my lenders, but I still cannot keep up with the payments.





The most painful part is that my mother has health problems. I have not told my family how serious my situation is because I worry that the stress could make her condition worse. I want to protect them while taking responsibility for my own situation.





I am not looking for an easy way out. I want to finish my education, work honestly, and build a better future. I believe that with a second chance, I can recover and eventually help others who face similar hardships.





If you are able to help, any donation—no matter how small—will bring me closer to overcoming this difficult chapter of my life. If you cannot donate, sharing my story with others would also mean a great deal to me.





Thank you for reading my story, for your kindness, and for giving me hope.





May God bless you.





With sincere gratitude,





Abdukarim