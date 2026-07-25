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Please 🙏 Help Me Rebuild My Life. I am Begging 🙏

GoalR 6,000 ZAR
RaisedR 0 ZAR

Fundraiser created byThembisile Kama

Fundraiser funds will be received by Thembisile Kama

Please 🙏 Help Me Rebuild My Life. I am Begging 🙏

Help Me Rebuild My Life

My name is Thembisile, and writing this is one of the hardest things I have ever had to do. I never imagined I would be asking strangers for help, but life has humbled me in ways I never expected. I know that when people see my photo, some may think I have everything together. Some may assume I am a slay queen, a gold digger, or someone looking for an easy way to get money. I understand why people might think that, because appearances can be deceiving.The truth is very different.

Behind my smile is someone who is fighting every single day just to survive. I am not asking for money because I am lazy or because I expect anyone else to take care of me. I am asking because I have done everything I know to do, yet I still find myself without a stable place to call home. I studied Technical Engineering with a focus on welding because I wanted to build a career with my own hands. I also completed a Massage Therapy course so I could help people while earning an honest living. I further trained in Beauty Therapy, including professional nail technology and makeup, hoping that having several qualifications would increase my chances of finding work or starting my own small business. Despite all of this training, I have not been able to secure stable employment. I continue to apply for jobs and look for opportunities in welding, engineering, massage therapy, beauty therapy, nails, makeup, or any honest work that allows me to support myself. Right now, I do not have a permanent place to stay. I am living in a guest house because I could no longer afford my previous accommodation. I have fallen behind on rent and I am trying my best to settle what I owe. Every day I wake up wondering how I will pay for another night and where I will find the money to keep going. This is not the life I dreamed of. I dream of having a safe place to call home, working with dignity, paying my own bills, and one day being in a position to help someone else who is struggling. Today, I am asking for your kindness. Your donation will help me pay for accommodation, cover my basic living expenses while I continue searching for work, and give me the stability I need to rebuild my life. If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing my story. You may also know of a job opportunity in engineering, welding, massage therapy, beauty therapy, nails, makeup, administration, customer service, or any other honest work. An opportunity would mean just as much as a donation. Thank you for looking beyond my appearance and seeing the human being behind the photo. Thank you for believing that everyone deserves another chance. Your kindness, prayers, encouragement, donations, or job referrals could be the beginning of a new chapter in my life.

With love and gratitude,

Thembisile

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