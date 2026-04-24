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Please help me rebuild my life.

Goal£5,000,000 EGP

Fundraiser created byOsamah Bafadhl

Fundraiser funds will be received by Abdulmonem Bafadhl

Please help me rebuild my life.

Dear Friends, Colleagues, and Kind Strangers,
​My name is Osamah, and I am a qualified General Practitioner holding a Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) degree. For years, my life was dedicated to healing others and providing primary care. Today, however, I find myself in a crisis where I am the one desperately needing a lifeline.
​Recently, my life was completely upended. I was unexpectedly deported from Saudi Arabia, a transition that stripped me of my employment, my stability, and my savings. Currently, I am entirely unemployed, completely broke, and living with the daily stress of not knowing how I will afford basic life expenses like food and shelter.
​Because of this sudden upheaval, I am isolated. I do not have family or friends who are in a position to support me financially. I am entirely on my own, trying to navigate a system while unable to afford the bare minimum to survive.
The Path Back to Medicine
As a doctor, my greatest asset is my medical training. I want nothing more than to work, earn my own living, and serve patients again. However, the medical field requires licensing, primary source verifications (like DataFlow), and exam fees to practice in any new region. Right now, these professional registration costs are completely out of reach. I cannot afford the fees to get re-licensed, meaning I am trapped in a cycle of forced unemployment simply because I lack the upfront capital to prove my credentials.
How Your Donations Will Be Used
Every dollar raised will go directly toward survival and professional resurrection:
  1. Immediate Survival: Securing basic food, clean water, housing, and daily essentials so I have a stable place to sleep.
  2. Medical Registration & Credentials: Covering the costs of document verification (DataFlow), eligibility IDs, and exam registration fees for medical authorities so I can legally practice again.
  3. Exam Preparation: Accessing necessary medical review materials to ensure I pass my licensing exams on the first try.
A Request for a Second Chance
Asking for financial help is the hardest thing I have ever had to do. As a medical professional, I am used to being the one offering help, not begging for it. But I am at a dead end, and I cannot break this cycle alone.
​Your donation—no matter how small—is not just charity; it is an investment in a doctor's future. It is the bridge that will take me from being a stranded, broke refugee of circumstance back to being a practicing physician who can contribute to society.
​If you cannot donate, please consider sharing my story with your network, medical communities, or anyone who might be able to help.
​Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your time, your empathy, and your generosity.
​With gratitude,
Dr. Osamah, MBBS
You can ask for any proof from me just send me email at theosamabafa@gmail.com or contact me on my phone number 00201500613506


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