Please Help Me Reach the Family That Chose Me

Most people are aware of what a difficult road it is to grow up in foster care, what most don't know is what happens when you age out of that protection.

I'd like to share my story with you, to help you understand my campaign, but also to make you aware that this need exists in the first place.

Starting around age ten I was removed from my home repeatedly as my Mother's alcoholism had resulted in my neglect, endangerment,and regular exposure to registered offenders. Constant removals like this set you back from the normal milestones towards adulthood, most states have programs to specifically address this. However, If you are luckily reunified with your parent before age 18 they don't apply to you. Convenient isn't it.

As a young adult I have tried to rise above having to live with my abuser, but it is often soul crushing to feel trapped no matter my work ethic and efforts.

I've recently been offered a glimmer of hope that could turn into a genuine Godsend with your help.

A neighborhood family I've known since Kindergarten was often a bright spot in my childhood, their home was a glimpse into "normal". They had kids my age, swimming, trick-or-treat, sleepovers, even a golden retriever.

They fostered me for a year during my roller coaster childhood, before I was placed back home once again and they moved away. They've kept in touch as I grew up and could see the cycle of abuse they'd tried to break continuing into my adulthood.

As a family they decided to invite me to move near them so I can have a real support system, one with siblings to roomate, parents that get you to your final when your car won't start, Sunday dinners, and Christmas mornings. I've been offered family.

There are ample job opportunities and multiple colleges near them, so I know if I can get established there my entire world opens up. They unfortunately don't have the space to put me up until I get established, hence this campaign.

I've researched the costs to relocate between states including U-haul, gas, Apt. rental, utilities deposits, and small emergency balance because I've surely forgotten something.

Times are tough all over, so any donation you're able to make is considered generous. If nothing else, look out for us, the young people with nobody. Your time and open arms are worth more than anything.







