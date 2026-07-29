Please help me raise funds for Tyler's CML Leuke j

Hello everyone my name is Erica and I am trying to help my Godson Tyler Hunt raise funding for his Leukemia diagnosis. Recently Tyler was not feeling well. Thinking it was a stomach bug Tyler went to the emergency room. After giving a blood sample Doctors came into his room informing him that is white blood cell count was over 160000 and that he would be admitted for further testing. Tyler's labs were drawn the next morning and his numbers were still elevated. The Doctor told Tyler at that time that the elevated numbers were indicative of CML Leukemia and he would be transferred to Emory Hospital to complete a bone marrow biopsy and to start medication to bring his numbers down and to hopefully bring down the size of his spleen. The biopsy was completed and the results were in. CML LEUKEMIA how devastating!!! During this time Tyler's finances took a hit. Due to no medical insurance because he started a new job 3 weeks prior to his falling ill. All of his medical treatment, prescriptions, transportation to and from appointments, as well as parking at the hospital will be an out of pocket expense for him. Tyler's work schedule has been modified to accommodate him while he begins and gets use to the medication and any potential side effects. Please help me to raise funding to sustain Tyler on his New Leukemia Journey! Any and all donations are appreciated and will be used for Tyler. Thanking you all in advance for your support, care, and concern. Please keep our family in your prayers.