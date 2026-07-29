Please help me raise enough money for breast cance

Dear friends, family, and supporters,





Today, I come here with hope and humility during one of the most difficult times of my life. I was recently diagnosed with breast cancer. This news has changed everything emotionally, physically, and financially. While we are trying our best and fighting bravely every day, the reality of the cost of treatment, medication, doctor visits, and daily living expenses has become overwhelming.





Breast cancer treatment is a long and challenging journey. Between chemotherapy sessions, medical tests, surgery, travel, and recovery care, costs continue to mount beyond our ability to manage on our own. Besides the financial burden, there is also the mental pressure of trying to maintain a positive attitude while facing uncertainty about the future.





That is why I need your support. Any contribution, however small, will help ease the pressure and allow us to focus on healing and recovery instead of constantly worrying about medical bills. Your kindness can help us access treatment, medication, transportation to appointments, nutritious food, and other basic daily needs during this difficult time.





If you cannot donate, simply sharing this message with your friends, family, or community will mean a great deal to us. Every share, prayer, word of encouragement, and act of kindness brings strength and hope.

This journey is not easy, but knowing that there are compassionate people willing to stand by us gives us the courage to keep fighting. From the bottom of our hearts, we thank you for your generosity, support, and prayers. Your help truly makes a difference and reminds us that we are not alone in this fight.

With sincere gratitude and hope,

Thank you for being a part of this journey.

Since I don't have a bank account, please donate to support me via PayPal. Thank you everyone.

Paypal: sunanime

Here are my social media links: ko-fi.com/sunanime

https://x.com/cainunu_anime