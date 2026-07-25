Please help me 🙏🙏🙏

I am a parent going through a very difficult time and I am reaching out with hope for your support. I am struggling to pay my children's school/class fees, house rent, and provide daily meals for my family.

These are basic needs, but due to financial hardship, I am finding it very difficult to manage them on my own. Every donation, no matter how small, will go directly toward my children's education, paying our rent, and buying food for our family.

If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing my fundraiser with others. Your kindness and support mean the world to us during this challenging time.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart. May God bless you and your family.