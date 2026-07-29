Please help me purchase a vehicle

Hello beautiful soul! I loss of my car in September 2024. I was going through a rough time at a prior job than the one I have now. I have always worked 2 or more jobs to remain stability. I was recently blessed with a wfh job and wanted to take a break from working 2 jobs. The job that I have now may go into a retention in force process that means my wfh job may be eliminated. I have been seeking the Lord and getting back on track with my faith. Whole being in isolation now that I don’t have a car, I learned so much. God has blessed me with so much wisdom. Im starting to realize who my friends are and who really cares about me. Im thankful for that. I feel like now I really need a vehicle and I do not want to have to have a car note. I want to be able to go to a lot near by and purchase the car out right. Along with 6 months- 1 year with insurance covered so I can have time to find a new job so that I can maintain the up keep on my new car. God bless!