Please help me protect my boys

In November of 2025, I decided to leave my abusive marriage to protect my children and myself. Unfortunately, he stopped me and I had to call the police; since he is military he has a huge advantage on this base and an unreasonable amount of protections disguised in uniforms. He was removed from our home in November and the abuse now comes in the form of false reports to government agencies and lies in family court. My children are young and my youngest isn’t verbal; their behavior has changed drastically and it hurts to watch to this. While we were supposed to be working on our marriage, he was stealing from me and the boys, I wasn’t allowed financial access, I was manipulated to a point I still don’t fully understand and for some reason my heart and head just want it to make sense. I wasn’t allowed to maintain relationships with my family nor my friends, I am in a position where we truly don’t have anyone and he continues to attack us with the financial assistance of his family. He is an alcoholic, has a history of lying in court, manipulating any system he can, breaking into my home on base, he has had me terminated from my most recent two employers, continuously claims that I am suffering from a mental health diagnosis that he diagnosed me with and was wrongfully added to my history. He has left us with absolutely nothing, my first attorney who I gave everything to failed us miserably! He never filed anything that he promised, advised me against filing my orders to protect us immediately after his break ins and following two instances where my boys returned home from visits telling me about how he had hurt them. He has made two false DFACS cases that were closed and reported as unfounded. He has had our oldest son who is 5 medically sedated so that he could push an agenda that I was abusing him. Tests completed under sedation proved that there was no abuse and that he was in fact lying - it for whatever reason family court is by far the absolutely hardest place to be understood. Just before Thanksgiving I was diagnosed with Thyroid cancer and on January 6th I had half of my thyroid removed in an attempt to have a less negative impact on my overall system. At the end of February my TSH test showed normal numbers meaning that I am effectively cancer-free and healing. Unfortunately though, since he had me terminated from my job on January 5th I was unable to use my short term disability to cover us and as luck would have it, no one wants to hire a person interviewing with a drain line in their neck; but I absolutely tried anyway. In the middle of March I had surgery to repair a hernia that occurred from injuring an internal site that was previously damaged from 2 cesareans. As of today, I would consider myself healed (my doctor probably not as much), I have begun working again within the last two weeks but unfortunately that doesn’t cover the legal fee demands. My life is dedicated to my children, I have been every bit of the mother I wish I had as a child and I can’t let my boys down now. We have a temporary order currently, I am the primary parent with him having minimal visits. We have a guardian ad-litem who has witnessed the behaviors and is ready to speak on behalf of my children. If you could find it in your heart to help me protect my boys, i would be so grateful. I understand it’s a lot of money, I was absolutely in shock when I heard the numbers too but this is my only chance. I am doing all of the things, they have a therapist a GAL, supportive teachers and mom that won’t quit. I have been in trauma therapy, working with investigators, counselors, doctors, working two jobs, running my home, attending all of their appointments, fighting for ABA for my youngest and participating in all of their school events. I really have no where else to turn! Even if you can only do a temporary loan, I promise I will return everything with love and gratitude. I welcome any questions and suggestions anyone has. I appreciate you taking the time to hear me out and giving me consideration.



