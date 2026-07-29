PLEASE HELP TO REACH OUR GOAL FOR AN ATTORNEY

Our family is facing one of the most important battles of our lives.





In August, we will be returning to court to fight for the safety, stability, and emotional well-being of our daughter. As a mother, there is nothing more heartbreaking than watching your child carry burdens that no child should have to bear. What should be a carefree childhood has instead been filled with stress, fear, and uncertainty.





For years, we have worked tirelessly to provide a loving, stable home where our daughter feels safe, supported, and cherished. Now, we are facing a critical custody hearing that will help determine her future. Unfortunately, the legal costs required to properly present evidence, call witnesses, and protect her best interests are more than our family can afford on our own.





We are humbly asking for prayers and financial support to help us obtain legal representation for this upcoming court case. An experienced attorney could make a life-changing difference in ensuring that our daughter’s voice is heard and that her future is protected.





Every donation, no matter the amount, helps bring us one step closer to giving our daughter the advocacy she deserves. If you are unable to give financially, we would be grateful for your prayers, encouragement, and sharing our story with others.





Thank you for standing beside our family during this difficult season. Your kindness, generosity, and prayers mean more than words can express.



