Please help me pay our rent

My name is LaDonna, and I am a mother of three children, ages 18 months, 4, and 8. Since losing my job in January, I have been doing everything I can to provide for my family and stay afloat financially. Unfortunately, I have reached a point where I am unable to pay my rent and am humbly asking for assistance.





I have been actively searching for employment and applying for jobs, but so far I have only received rejection notices. Despite these challenges, I remain committed to finding work and improving my family's situation.





Any support, no matter the amount, would be deeply appreciated and would make a meaningful difference for my children and me during this difficult time.





Thank you for your kindness, generosity, and consideration. I truly appreciate any help you can provide. Have a blessed day.