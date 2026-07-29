Please help me pay off my theology doctoral degree

The Calling: A Voice for the Marginalized

My life’s work is dedicated to the evolution of the Ecclesia. For too long, traditional biblical spaces have maintained gates that keep the marginalized—specifically the PoC community, the neurodivergent, and those on the fringes—from experiencing full spiritual belonging. My path has been one of tearing down these walls of exclusion. I have dedicated my ministry and academic career to dismantling the "empires of shame" so that every person can belong to a "Human Church" without first having to heal from the trauma of the institution.













The Contribution: Research with Global Impact

The culmination of this journey is my doctoral dissertation, "The Sacred Heart Global Leadership Covenant: A Trauma-Informed, Decentralized Framework for Apostolic Stewardship". This work is officially published and can be accessed here: https://doi.org/10.5281/zenodo.10724796.









This research is not merely an academic exercise; it is an operational field manual for the Global Remnant. It provides a blueprint for Apostolic Stewards to lead from the bottom up, utilizing Spiritual First Aid and Mycelium Logic to build indestructible, decentralized networks of grace. By completing this PhD B.S. at Anchorway Christian University, I am finalizing the credentials necessary to certify a new generation of leaders who will bridge the gap between ancient faith and modern identity.









The Goal: $900 by May 28th

I am facing a final financial hurdle of $900 to settle my terminal tuition balance and release my degree conferral. My deadline is May 28th.





Reaching this goal is the final "Amen" to years of sacrifice. These funds cover:





Final Tuition Clearance: Completing my financial covenant with the university.





Degree Conferral & Credentials: Officially unlocking the doctoral title required to lead at the highest levels of ecclesiastical and institutional governance.





The Value of Your Support

When you donate, you are directly ensuring that this research—which provides a "Safe Harbor" for the rejected—is backed by the full weight of a doctoral credential. I value your support not just as a donor, but as a partner in this Kinship Covenant. Together, we are finishing a work that will benefit all of creation.