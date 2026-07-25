Please help me pay for nursing school.

Hi, my name is Tahlesa, and I'm a mom of four who is working hard to build a better future for my family. I recently started LPN (Licensed Practical Nurse) school because I want to create a stable career and provide my children with the life they deserve.

Balancing school, raising four children, and keeping up with everyday expenses has been incredibly challenging. Right now, I'm struggling to keep up with rent, transportation, and other basic necessities. Without reliable transportation, getting to school and taking care of my family has become even more difficult.

I'm not looking for an easy way out—I'm working hard to achieve my goals. I'm asking for help so I can stay focused on finishing school and creating a better future for my children. Every donation, no matter how small, will go toward rent, transportation, and essential living expenses while I complete my education.

If you're unable to donate, sharing my fundraiser with others would mean just as much. Every share helps my story reach someone who may be able to help.

From the bottom of my heart, thank you for taking the time to read my story and for supporting my family in any way you can. Your kindness gives us hope and brings us one step closer to a brighter future.

❤️ Thank you so much for your support.