Please help me pay bills as I recover from surgery

I'm scheduled to have my left knee replaced August 4, 2026, and I will be out of work at least a week, maybe 2. I'm blessed to be able to work from home; unfortunately, it only gives me part-time hours, and Disability in New Jersey takes forever to kick in. While I do have a roommate who can help me during recovery, she's in worse financial straits than I am and cannot help. I'm humbly asking for help with my daily bills, possibly rent for the month. I've been actively looking for another work-from-home job that pays better/gives me more hours for months, but those seem to be few and very far between. Please give and share only as you feel led, and may God bless you and those you love!