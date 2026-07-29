Please help me own a home and land for my dogs

I live in a rented small 1 bedroom with my autistic 28 year old son & my 3 dogs ( one of them has Lyme disease. And whenever she gets a flareup, her hind legs give out in which she needs help with her bathroom duties and has to be on antibiotics and pain meds. Which does and has been expensive) . I'm asking for help to get out of my current living situation and get on a private large piece of land so my dogs can live again. So they can have room to run and play. I want my grandkids to be able to come and sleep at my house in a room of their own instead of sleeping in a recliner in the small living room of the rented house that I've been living in for 4 years now . I live next door to a tavern and it gets loud and people get very loud (people sit ,drink and smoke right on my porch step which leads right into my living room after going through a thin door. ). I'm hopeful in finding possibly a hobby farm, so my dogs can be dogs again and run around and play on a large amount of land . Please help me get out of my current living situation and get better for my disabled son and my dogs.

Thank you for taking time to hear me out and help.