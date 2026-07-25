Please Help Me Overcome My Financial Crisis

Hello,

My name is Mane.

It is very difficult for me to ask for help, but I am currently facing serious financial hardship. Due to accumulated financial difficulties, I have fallen into debt and I am unable to overcome this situation on my own.

I work and do my best to meet my responsibilities, but my current income is not enough to pay off my debts. The total amount I need is approximately 1,000,000 Armenian drams.

If you are able to support me with any amount, no matter how small, I would be deeply grateful. Every contribution makes a real difference and brings me one step closer to getting back on my feet.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for any support you can offer. Your kindness means more than words can express.



