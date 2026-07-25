Please help me move out!! :(

Hello! My name is Ryder, I’m an 18 yo who has very little time left to get my life in order, I’m currently very low on funds especially even for my car (my last attempt one). I’m trying to reach my goal so I can have some money to get an apartment so I can live with my boyfriend. Please help me I’m running out of options and I don’t know what else to resort to I’m doing the best I can but this would help me greatly with anyone willing to donate. Please help anyway you can, all is appreciated.